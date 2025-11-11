August 2, 1948 — November 7, 2025

Lenexa

Marsha Elaine Phillips, 77, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away November 7th, 2025, at her home. Marsha was born on August 2, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas to her parents Mildred and Raymond Wagner Sr. She was adored and admired by her siblings as the second youngest, and often the leader of the bunch of six. She shared a close bond with her grandmother, Iva Kennedy, of which she shared her incredibly strong spirit and quick wit. She was baptized in her youth and remained a devoted Christian throughout her life. She was an active member of Church of Resurrection and enjoyed participating in numerous community ministries while her health permitted her to do so.

On May 3rd, 1965, she married the love of her life, Gary Phillips, and they have enjoyed 60 years of devoted marriage together. The two got married as high school sweethearts, built a beautiful family, and many businesses together with her sons in their adulthood.

Family was the epicenter and heart of her life. Marsha was a devoted and loving mother to her identical twin boys, Scott Alan Phillips and Michael Alan Phillips, born November 3rd, 1969, both of which predeceased her.

She lived briefly in San Antonio and Washington DC while Gary was in the Army. She resided mostly in Overland Park, Kansas until 1977 when she moved to Republic, Missouri. The Ozark’s had a special place in her heart. She raised her children and built many life-long friendships there before moving back to Kansas City in 1996. She enjoyed photography, cooking, hosting, and the arts. She had a passion for traveling; her favorite being Italy, and all places with sandy beaches and blue waters.

On April 9th, 1999, Marsha’s one and only grandchild, Sydney Ann Phillips, was born. After waiting decades to have another girl in the family, the two shared an unbreakable mother-daughter bond.

Marsha is survived by her sister, Patricia Royalty of LaCygne, Kansas; her brother, Mark Wagner (Mandy) of Easton, Kansas; her husband, Gary Phillips, of Lenexa, Kansas; and her cherished granddaughter, Sydney Phillips, of Austin, Texas. Marsha was the glue in her families tremendously ambitious lives and work, from baseball, automobile racing, and the numerous businesses she helped build over the years.

Her loved ones and cherished friends will remember her witty sense of humor, light-heartedness, deeply loving nature, incredible strong-will and joyful spirit, often singing and humming to her own tunes.

She led a beautiful life, which she embraced with curiosity, excitement, and humor. Marsha loved life and people, she built long lasting forever friendships wherever she went and most of all she loved her family and her Lord and Savior.

Visitation

Saturday, November 15, 2025

12:00 – 12:45 pm (Central time)

Church of The Resurrection – West

24000 W Valley Pkwy, Olathe, KS 66061

Funeral Service

Saturday, November 15, 2025

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Church of The Resurrection – West

24000 W Valley Pkwy, Olathe, KS 66061

Graveside Service

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Starts at 3:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.