Michael W. Janouschek

November 8, 1950 – November 5, 2025

Michael Wayne Janouschek passed away peacefully in his home on November 5th, 2025.

Born November 8th, 1950, Mike grew up in Shawnee, KS. Growing up in Shawnee held a lot of cherished memories for him. He had a love for his family, his faith, his friends, fishing and music. He is survived by his wife, Connie, after 53 years of marriage. He is also survived by his two sons (Bryan Janouschek, Kevin Janouschek), his daughter (Christy Frierdich), daughter-in-law (Wendy Janouschek), son-in-law (Joshua Frierdich), grandsons Kyle Janouschek, Jaxon Janouschek, Calvin Dever, Michael Janouschek, Ian Janouschek, Benjamin Frierdich and granddaughter Katelyn Frierdich. Recently, his new great grandson Tatum Lee.

A favorite Bible verse to cling to…

Roman’s 8:38-39 “For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus.”

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.