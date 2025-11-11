fbpx
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Michael William Keenan

February 7, 1949 — November 8, 2025
Stilwell

Michael William Keenan passed away on November 8th, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 76 years old. Check back soon for a full obituary.

Services will take place on Friday, November 14th, 2025 at Queen of the Holy Rosary – Wea Catholic Church. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30am, with visitation from 10 to 11am, and Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. He will be laid to rest at the Queen of the Holy Rosary cemetery following the mass.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

