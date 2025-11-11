Feb 13, 1953 – Oct 31, 2025

William “Austin” Summers, 72, passed away, 10/31/2025, with his family by his side, in Kansas City, Kansas.

He was born in Burtonwood, Lancashire England, to Don and Jo An Summers, on 02/13/1953.

Austin enjoyed working with his hands; he was a carpenter by trade, and traveled all over the country using this skill for work so that he could support his longing to explore. He had a rebellious spirit with a kind soul, everyone who knew him loved him. He was an ornery but lovable person who was always the first to help someone in need. He enjoyed cooking/grilling and making fresh salsa for his neighbors. He loved animals but especially dogs. One of his passions was riding his motorcycle with his son and friends. He even liked to jump out of airplanes with his brother Jim in his younger years. He liked to shoot and collect guns, knives, & coins. Austin enjoyed classic rock music and would play it with gusto on one of his many prized stereos. His passing leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled, so we patiently and confidently wait, as we know this is temporary. “Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I’ll miss you until we meet again”

He is survived in death by, Ryan Toelkes, Son; Jo’An Summers, Mother; Jim Summers, Donna Summers, Julia Summers, Tom Summers, Dick Summers, Chuck Summers, Siblings; and a loving extended family.

A Celebration of Life, will be held in the spring at his home in Shawnee, KS

