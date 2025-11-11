William Zirger

William “Bill” J. Zirger left us peacefully, at the age of 89, at the Kansas City Hospice House on November 7, 2025.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 15th at 3:30 PM, at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9100 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66206. A visitation and dinner will follow the service.

Bill was born to Albert Edward and Genevieve Elizabeth (Ludwig) Zirger on June 24, 1936 in Holton, KS. He graduated from Holton High School and continued his education at Ottawa University in Ottawa, KS, where he played varsity football. He then transferred to Washburn University in Topeka, KS.

While at Washburn, Bill met the love of his life, Millie Powell. Bill and Millie were married over 60 years until her death in 2018. They lived in Topeka until 1980. In 1980, they relocated to the Kansas City area, living in Olathe, Lenexa and Overland Park.

During Bill’s lifetime he worked numerous jobs, starting with a bread route at the age of 15. He then went to work for a potato chip company, Gilk’s “Hi-Hat” Potato Chip Company in Holton, KS. Bill, eventually, purchased the potato chip company, with his family, and became an owner and president. After they sold the potato chip company he was employed for Ohse Meats and Hill’s Pet Products, both in Topeka. Also, Bill & Millie owned and operated Country Day preschool in Topeka.

After Hill’s, Bill went to work for Diamond International Corporation, Packaging Division, as regional sales manager with a territory of five states. In 1980, Bill opened his own firm, Creative Marketing Unlimited, in the Kansas City area, and continued to work until a couple of months before his death.

Bill was a member of the Petroleum Packaging Committee for over 35 years.

He was a proud, “50 + year” member of Siloam Lodge #225, Scottish Rite Lodge and Arab Shrine (Clown Unit) all of Topeka. Bill was a Past Patron of Beulah Chapter OES #34, Topeka; member of the Downtown Topeka Optimist Club, Washburn University Alumni Association and Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Bill was very pleased to have been a founding member of the Banner Creek Science Center in Holton KS.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Ruth (Liz) and son-in-law, John Hochscheid, Overland Park. Nieces and nephews, Craig & Cathy Zirger; Cheri Zirger; Renee & Tom Evans; Elisa & Brian Berg; Brendan and Kristi Sneegas; Alison & Dave Borberg; several great nieces and great nephews and Millie’s sister and husband, Marvie and Larry Sneegas. Bill was predeceased by his parents Ed and Jenny Zirger; his sister and her husband Doris and Jack Shell; brother, Merle (Bud) and wife, Pat; and brother, Herschel. Niece and nephew Gwen Shell Neel; DeWitt Shell; great-nephew Joshua Zirger and Millie’s parents, Myron and Ruth Powell.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bill’s memory to: Arab Shrine, Hospital Patient Transportation Fund, 1305 Kansas Ave, Topeka KS 66612 or Kansas City Hopsice & Pallative Care, 9001 State Line Road, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64114 or Sister Servants of Mary, 800 North 18th St, Kansas City, KS 66102.

Obituary published by Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions.