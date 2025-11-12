October 21, 1971 — November 5, 2025

Kansas City, Missouri

Anne Marie Flynn passed away peacefully in her home on November 5, 2025.

Anne was born on October 21, 1971 to Jerome and Kay Burke in Kansas City, MO, joining her three older brothers, Jerry, David and Chris. She attended St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Grade School, and graduated from Notre Dame de Sion High School in 1990. She excelled as a high school volleyball player. Anne received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Rockhurst University, and Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

Anne worked at the Old Leawood Country Club where her parents were avid tennis players. That is where she met Michael Flynn. On June 17, 1997, Anne and Mike were married at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. They were crazy in love with each other.

Their first son Jack was born in 1998 followed by their twin girls, Shannon and Kari in 2001. Anne was a fantastic mother. She adored her children, and they adored her back. She brought love and excitement every single day. She always knew how to lift their spirits with the best hugs in the world and her spontaneous dance parties. She was their #1 supporter, biggest motivator and greatest warrior.

Anne’s other passion was for teaching, She began her career at St. Peter’s Catholic School in the Second Grade classroom. She ran an in-home daycare for a time while raising the children. She returned to St. Peter’s as a Paraprofessional in the Fire Program. Most recently from 2015 to 2019 she worked at St. Teresa’s Academy in Administration, giving tours to prospective students, and convincing many to be a Star.

Mike and Anne were an infectious couple and built large friend groups together at every stop along their lives together. Their home was a common gathering place for football games and fire pit gatherings. They hosted epic Halloween parties, often including several costume changes during the evening by the hosts. Anne’s smile and laugh lit up any event or conversation.

Anne loved the sun and the water. Family vacations to Clearwater Beach, Florida created lasting memories. Weekends with her family at Lake Lotawana were common, and cherished. She loved sun bathing with her girlfriends at the pool. Anne was an avid sports fan, never missing a moment of Kansas City Chiefs football and closely following Kansas Jayhawk football, basketball and volleyball.

In these past months when most words were not available to her, a few remained: “Woo Hoo!” on a great play by her team, “Thank you” to anyone who helped, and “I love you” to everyone who stopped by.

Anne is preceded in death by her father, Jerome Burke and her nephew Ethan Burke. She is survived by Her mother Kay, Mike and Jack, Kari & Shannon, brothers and sisters–in-law: Jerry and Christine Burke, David and Jennifer Burke, Chris and Sara Burke, and a large group of nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly.

Anne courageously battled brain cancer for 15 years. She never once was angry. She never once asked “Why me?”. She fought for every moment she could have and didn’t let it stop her from living every day with purpose and dignity.

Rest in Peace, Sweet Annie. Woo Hoo! Thank you. We love you.

A Funeral Mass for Anne will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 701 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO, at 11:30 AM on Monday, November 10, 2025. In lieu of a visitation, Mike and the family invite friends and family to an open house at their home from 1 pm to close. Anne will be interred at Union Cemetery in a private ceremony. Anne’s family thanks Ascend Hospice in Lee’s Summit for their incredible work in her final days. Donations in Anne’s memory can be made to the St. Peter’s FIRE Program, 6400 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64131 or Union Cemetery, 227 East 28th Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri 64108.

