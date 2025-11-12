Jan 30, 1968 – Nov 03, 2025

Anne Victor Lopez, 57, of Leawood, KS, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Monday, November 3, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at Saint Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.

Born on January 30, 1968, to Frank and Kathleen (Cranston) Victor, Anne grew up in Kansas City, where she cultivated lifelong friendships and an enduring love for her community.

A proud graduate of The Barstow School, Class of 1986, Anne began her Barstow journey as a freshman and quickly became a friend to all. She was a fierce field hockey player, an outstanding student, and a loyal friend whose kindness touched many. Barstow remained an important part of her life throughout the years, as she continued to serve the community she loved as an alumna, parent, and devoted volunteer.

After her high school graduation, she attended University of Colorado Boulder followed by the University of Missouri receiving her Bachelor’s degree, after which she completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.

For nearly 40 years, Anne devoted her career to the banking industry, where her warmth, integrity, and dedication left a lasting mark. She began working at the family-owned Norbank in North Kansas City alongside her father and brother at the age of 18. Following the bank’s sale, she continued her career with Country Club Bank, where she remained until her passing.

Anne will be remembered for her generosity, quick wit, and unwavering love for her family and friends. She found joy in life’s simple moments—hosting family gatherings, cheering for her children, and serving her community. Her spirit, strength, and kindness will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Anne was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Kathleen Victor; her sister, Laura Victor; her brother, Paul Victor; and her grandparents; as well as other loving family members. She now joins them in eternal peace.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Lopez; her children, Ethan, Allison, Josh, and Emily Lopez; her niece, Kassaundra; three cats; as well as extended family members and friends who will miss her deeply.

A service will be held on November 22nd, 2025 at 1pm CST at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (11 E 40th St, Kansas City, MO 64111).

In lieu of flowers consider donating to:

Children’s Mercy: https://give.childrensmercykids.org

Susan G. Komen for the Cure:

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.