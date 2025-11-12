Glenda Dee Brocker

May 20, 1942 – November 6, 2025

Glenda D. Brocker of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2025, at the age of 83. She was born on May 20, 1942, in Kansas City, Missouri, to loving parents who instilled in her a strong sense of family, kindness, and hard work.

Glenda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford L. Brocker, with whom she shared many wonderful years of love and laughter. She is survived by her three children — Allison Conkling and husband John Conkling of Olathe, Jeffrey Brocker of Shawnee, and Homer Brocker of Merriam — as well as six cherished grandchildren who brought her endless joy.

Glenda’s life was one defined by care and creativity. She loved sewing for others, finding joy in every stitch she made for family and friends. She also enjoyed camping adventures and the thrill of riding motorcycles alongside those she loved. Professionally, she worked in commercial insurance and later as a devoted cafeteria lady at Antioch Grade School, where her kindness and warmth touched countless lives.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., at Charter Funeral Home, located at 10250 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, KS 66203.

Glenda will be remembered for her generous heart, her love of family, and her ability to make everyone feel at home in her presence. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.