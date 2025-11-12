Glenn M. Read, 68, of Kansas City, MO, passed away at home on Friday, November 7th, 2025. He was born on November 30th, 1956, in Hays, KS, to Buster (Bud) and Winifred (Winnie Weston) Read.

Glenn graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School, and went on to work for Fuhr’s Interiors and Indian Hills Country Club. In 1978, Glenn married Sallie Sears, and they brought three sons into the world: Aaron, Oliver, and Philip.

In 1979, Glenn went to work at Blue Hills Country Club in the Maintenance Department, working his way up to Facilities Manager, until he retired in 2023. Glenn was truly a Mr. Fix-it in every aspect of maintaining an aging building. He oversaw multiple renovation projects dealing with the aesthetics of the club, but was always worried about the ability for the building to function well for its members. He wrote a computer program that resulted in a very large refund from one of the Kansas City utilities for the club. Glenn built enough back up battery powered lights that he could light up the banquet rooms when the power went out, which happened more often than one might think. He could be found at the club just about every day of the week. He built many friendships while at the club, ones that lasted beyond his retirement date, and he treasured them.

Glenn and Pam met when she came to work at Blue Hills. After ten years as partners, they married in 1997. Glenn encouraged Pam in every endeavor, and loved her well during their nearly 40 years together.

Glenn was an amazing wood worker. Beside building furniture, he was seen at the Overland Park Arts & Crafts Festival for several years, selling his inlaid wood boxes and crosses. Many of his friends and relatives have these boxes to remember him by. He also taught himself piano, and would practice nightly, but would only play when no one was listening. He was a great auto mechanic before everything was computerized. He would repair cars of friends and family in his driveway or theirs.

Glenn had an amazing servant heart. He helped whenever asked, in any capacity, but particularly using his electrical, plumbing, and mechanical gifts. One of his friends described it this way. “Glenn, whether he knew it or not, displayed how Jesus loves us when he helped us with stuff at our first house. He wouldn’t just come fix something for you unless you wanted to be a willing participant and were truly seeking the knowledge to take with you. Whenever I mess around with our HVAC, I try to remember what Glenn taught me. I’m still not very good at it, but I am pretty confident sweating pipes because of him.”

Glenn had been walking the journey of sobriety for the last 2 years. He had successes and setbacks, but he was always welcomed by his friends at the South Leawood noon meeting. We are ever so grateful for the friendships he built there.

Glenn’s greatest joy was taking pride in the successes of his sons. He was constantly sharing where each son was working and the good things happening in their lives. He also adored his granddaughters, Quinlyn and Lansley, and grandson, Leo. He also enjoyed the bonus grandchildren, Shelby and Sal.

Glenn is preceded in death by his father, Bud Read, mother, Winifred Read, brother, Van Read. He is survived by his wife, Pam Read, sons: Aaron (Mandy), Oliver (Amanda Mitchell), and Philip (Maddie). Grandchildren: Quinlyn, Lansley, and Leo.

A celebration of life will be on Sunday, November 30th, at 3:00pm at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 13300 Kenneth Road, Leawood, KS 66209. Please feel free to wear your favorite flannel shirt to the service, as Glenn rarely wore a suit.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Healing House Kansas City or the Heart of America Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.