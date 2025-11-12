November 29, 1933 — November 10, 2025

Shawnee, KS

Lee Willard Craig, fondly known to many as “Lee,” passed away peacefully on November 10, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 91. Born on November 29, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lee lived a full and remarkable life marked by dedication to his family, his career, and his community.

Lee spent his professional life as a manufacturers representative for Combustion Research, where he was known for his expertise in selling infrared heating solutions. Throughout his career, Lee built many lasting relationships and earned the respect and admiration of both colleagues and clients.

A man of deep commitment, Lee was an active member of the Shriners and the Masonic Lodge. His dedication to service was further exemplified through his role as Commander of the local VFW, where he worked tirelessly to support fellow veterans and contribute to his community.

Lee was preceded in death by his brother, George Craig. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Deloris Craig; two devoted sons, David Craig and Peter and Marijo Craig; and cherished grandchildren, Christopher, Joshua, Jimmy, and Erika, and twelve great grandchildren, who will all miss him dearly.

While Lee’s passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of those who knew him, his legacy of kindness, integrity, and service will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor Lee’s memory and to offer friends and family the opportunity to pay their respects.

Lee Willard Craig will be remembered with love and gratitude, and his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those he touched.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.