September 4, 1972 – November 3, 2025

Lisa Ann Everhart passed away on Monday, November 3rd, 2025, at her home, with Chad by her side. Her journey with brain cancer has come to an end and she is at peace.

Lisa was born in Topeka, Kansas. She resided in areas of Johnson County, Kansas for most of her life. She worked in different capacities of the medical field, which included 20 years with HCA Healthcare. She loved spending time with friends and family, and her beloved dog, Sadie.

Lisa leaves behind the love of her life, Chad Everhart; her twin sons, Cameron Everhart (Angel), and Carson Everhart; as well as her mother, Nancy Martin; brother, Jeff Nelson (Staci); stepsister, Lori MacDonald (Eric); stepbrother, Tim Martin (Eydie); uncle, Rob Cook (Diane). She also leaves behind her father-in-law, Sean McGaw; mother-in-law, Cheri McGaw; sister-in-law, Liz Kostas; brother-in-law, Erin McGaw (Kelly); father-in-law, James Everhart; sister-in-law, Ashley Wood (Jake) and brother-in-law, Alex Everhart. As well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Don Nelson.

Memorial Service

Friday, November 14, 2025

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Charter Funerals – Shawnee Mission, KS

10250 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Shawnee, KS 66203

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.