Sunday, August 4th, 1935 – Sunday, November 9th, 2025

Norma Jean McCloud, 90, Shawnee, Kansas passed away Sunday, November 9, 2025 at Vintage Park, Gardner, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 14, 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society or the ALS Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Norma was born in Emporia, Kansas on August 4, 1935 to Leonard Needels and Carrie (Clark) Needels. She grew up in Emporia where she graduated from high school. On July 11, 1953, Norma married Jerry F. McCloud in Emporia. They lived in Emporia, Wathena and Kansas City, Kansas before settling in Shawnee. She attended the online services at Grace Community Church, Spring Hill. Norma loved to read, play wordle and solitaire. Norma enjoyed cooking. Her favorite time was spent being together with her family.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerry; children: Jeff McCloud and Jerri Lynn Darby and her husband Gary; siblings: Wayne Needels, Judy Glenn and Rick Needels. She is survived by her children: daughter-in-law Shirley McCloud, Emporia, Bradley (Lynette) McCloud, Gardner, Kansas, Larry “Buck” (Jennifer) McCloud, Lake Mary, Florida and Brian (Kendra) McCloud, Spring Hill, Kansas; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.