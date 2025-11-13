Friday, September 11th, 1992 – Saturday, November 8th, 2025

Blake Le Donovan Brown, 33, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Saturday, November 8, 2025 at his home. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 21, 2025 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the NCADV. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Blake Le was born in Kansas City, Kansas on September 11, 1992 to Gaylynn Brown Allen and Brian Lee Sowers. He graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School. Blake Le worked as a grounds man for Olathe Tree Company. He liked motorcycles, skateboarding, video games and listening to music. Blake Le enjoyed cliff diving at Olathe Lake and watching Kansas City Chiefs football.

Blake Le is survived by his mother Gaylynn Brown Allen, Gardner, Kansas; father Brian Sowers, Kansas City, Kansas; children Brody and Hudson Brown, Gardner, Kansas; siblings: Gwyneth Allen and Fletcher Allen, Gardner, Kansas, Austin Sowers and Shawn Sowers, Kansas City, Kansas; grandmother Judy Ross, Kansas City, Kansas and friend Zak Arbuckle, Ottawa, Kansas.

