Francis (Frank) L. Lavery was born on April 21, 1938, in KCK to Charles William and Cecilia Marie (Lillig) Lavery. He joined siblings Shirley, Ed, Chuck and Bob at the home and was later joined by Ralph, Paul, Margaret Mary, Mel and Theresa. Frank attended Our Lady of Good Counsel and Guardian Angels grade schools and in 1955, at 17 years old, he graduated from Redemptorist High School.

He grew up in the Westport area using KCK and KCMO as his playground. Frank and his brothers rode the bus with their shotguns to go hunting around 80th & Prospect. Frank learned the value of hard work and money at an early age. He would clean apartments, mow lawns and sell vegetables from the family plot to pay his school tuition. This carried him well into adulthood as an employee and eventual owner of MoKan Supply Co. He worked from Feb 29, 1960, to Feb 29, 1996, it is 36 years, but he would say he worked only 9 years.

At 18 years old, while working for Safeway he found the love of his life, Ann (Brayton) Lavery. Ann and her mother (Mary – aka Nanie) often shopped at the store and she caught Frank’s attention. However, when Ann asked Frank to be her date for the all-girl school Loretto Academy’s annual Snow Ball dance, he said no since girls didn’t ask guys out. After being chastised by his father for saying no to the cute girl, Frank gathered his courage to call Ann and asked her to a movie. The rest is history; 70 years together, 66 yrs of marriage, 5 children, 12 grandchildren and great-grandson Louis (born Nov 11th).

Newly married and expecting their first child, Frank was drafted and sent to Korea. Before boarding the ship in CA, he kissed the ground and said, “I’m coming home to kiss that spot again” and he did! Frank served honorably as an MP for two years and was offered the opportunity to attend officer training, which he politely declined. While in Korea, Frank met Bob Hope and was asked to be in one of his specials. Frank declined saying, “I’m not going on stage with half dressed women while I have a wife and daughter at home.” That showed you his deep love for Ann and family.

Frank had a great devotion for his Catholic faith. After retirement, Frank and Ann attended daily mass and were often joined afterwards by friends for coffee at Hy-Vee or Pegah’s. Frank always carried a Rosary in his pocket as a reminder of his faith.

Family meant everything so they made annual family vacations a priority – loading up the black-paneled station wagon with kids and his Mother-in-law for trips to California, Texas, Colorado and South Dakota. They continued to take trips but now with their grandchildren and families. Frank and Ann also made numerous memorable trips to Mexico, Ireland, and Italy. Regular Sunday family gatherings at Frank and Ann’s home continued as the family grew with grandkids.

Frank was an avid outdoorsman and shared it with family. In 1987, Frank took his sons on a dream trip to fish in the remote, fly-in Canadian wilderness. He passed his love for hunting and fishing to his children, in-laws and grandkids. They share cherished memories of walking fields in western Kansas and fishing numerous ponds and lakes. In fact, Good Friday became “Grandpa and Grandkids Fishing Day” (if they were potty-trained) with a trip to Lake View in Perry, KS. Labor Day weekend became a boys’ dove hunting trip that repeated for decades.

Frank believed deeply in giving back to his community. As a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Booster Club, and other organizations, he volunteered countless hours helping maintain St. Joseph’s Grade School, the former High School, the Church, Savior Pastoral Center in KCKS as well as the Archbishop’s residence. His projects included repairing plumbing, painting track bleachers, building a chapel, trimming trees, and helping raise funds to purchase the land where the current St. Joseph Grade School now stands.

Frank passed on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025 – after a long battle with dementia. Those left to cherish Frank’s memory are his Wife; Ann, Children; Mary (Dale) Urban, Liz (A.R) Loomis, Jeff (Joann) Lavery, Doug (Sheila) Lavery, and Jennifer (Marco) Mazzella. Grandchildren, Kyle, David (Molly), Robert, Jared (Niki), Suzanne, Emily (fiancé Mike), Rachel (Donovan), Lauren (fiancé Joe), Alyssa, Carden, Cassia, and Enzo; and Great-Grandson Louis. He also leaves several siblings, family members and friends.

The family thanks the caregivers from “Angels of Care” and “Catholic Community Health” for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS.

A Rosary will be held at 5:30 pm, Sunday, Nov 16th followed by a visitation until 8:00 pm at St Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am, Monday, Nov 17th at St Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee followed by burial at Resurrection Catholic Mausoleum; there will be a luncheon following burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church. To view the Mass of Christian Burial CLICK HERE.

