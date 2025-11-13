fbpx
Nazar Goro

February 14, 1963 — November 12, 2025
Lee’s Summit

Nazar Polus Goro passed away surrounded by his loved ones on November 12, 2025 at the age of 62. Please check back soon for an obituary from the family.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Friday, November 14, 2025 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 15 at 10:00am at Saint Mary And Saint Mark Coptic Orthodox Church Of Kansas City, with burial following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, KS.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

