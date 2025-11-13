Paul Callaghan Steinberg, 78, passed on November 1, 2025, with family and friends by his side. Diagnosed a few months earlier with a lung condition, Paul bravely faced this unexpected illness with the same calm strength, resilience, and kindness that defined his life. Because the illness progressed quickly, many were unaware of it and are still coming to terms with the suddenness of his passing. Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Cynthia Atwood Steinberg; his sister, Patricia Law; his stepsons, Calvin and Justin Atwood; his nephew and namesake, Paul Buckley Steinberg; and his godson, Sam Hatem. Paul was a loving and devoted husband to Cynthia, his partner in both adventure and quiet, everyday moments. He approached their marriage with empathy, generosity, and steadfast care, and Cynthia is deeply grateful for the life they built together.

Countless people have been touched by Paul’s generosity, wisdom, and advocacy. We invite all friends and loved ones to celebrate Paul’s life and legacy on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the United Church of Christ, 205 W 65th St., Kansas City, MO. Because of Paul’s generous spirit, remarkable empathy and dedication to service, many groups will feel his absence greatly. From his Men’s group of 25 years, his golf buddies and friends from “the old neighborhood,” the Bates and Atwood families, neighbors, and the many young people he befriended. Paul’s life leaves a legacy.

The son of David Adam and Catherine Callaghan Steinberg, Paul was born in Lebanon, Missouri, on September 13, 1947. He grew up in Kansas City, where he graduated from Northeast High School. Paul served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1973 while in the reserves he graduated first in his class from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Apprenticeship Program. From there, Paul went on to have a successful 42-year career at Bendix/Honeywell. Paul began as a Junior Draftsman and retired as the Manager of the Tool and Dye Design Team. Paul was committed to doing every job well and was known for supporting employees and protecting the dignity of workers.

Paul’s kind spirit impacted his friends and family, but also the myriad people who might otherwise be overlooked. Paul built strong and genuine relationships with people from many walks of life, and his quiet acts of kindness left an immeasurable impact on our community. Paul was proud of his 30 years of sobriety and for the life he created because of this choice.

Paul spent decades sharing his time and talents with others. For 20 years, he worked alongside his brother, designing sets for the Bishop Miege Theater Program. He found great joy in mentoring students, creating a space of belonging, and building their confidence. An avid golfer, Paul shared his passion for the sport with others through volunteer work with The First Tee, where he was recognized as Volunteer of the Year in 2018 and then launched a golf program for at-risk youth at Harris Park. Paul was a talented photographer, and he used this passion to capture special moments and share beautiful photos with family and friends.

As a lifelong Bob Dylan fan the lyrics from Forever Young seem particularly pertinent and reflect Paul’s life: “May you always do for others, and let others do for you. May you build a ladder to the stars and climb on every rung.” Paul used his unique gifts to lift others up. Though Paul will be deeply missed, those of us who knew and loved him will follow his example of building a ladder for others, reaching for the stars, and shaping lives along the way.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Harris Park Midtown Sports and Activity Center or the Northeast High School Scholarship Fund.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.