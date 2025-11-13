fbpx
Johnson County Obituaries

Thomas “Tom” John Johnston

July 9th, 1961 – November 9th, 2025

Tom Johnston, 64, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully after a full and well-lived life. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and grew up with a big heart, a quick wit, and an incredible sense of direction — both on a map and in life.

Tom graduated from Marshall High School in 1979 and went on to spend the next 45 years building a successful career in land surveying. If you drive around Kansas City, chances are you’ll pass by a project Tom worked on. He was proud of his work — and he always knew where every QuickTrip in town was.

Family was everything to Tom. He absolutely adored his granddaughter, Norabelle Johnston-McCullough, and was endlessly proud of his kids, Alex Johnston (Josh Johnston) and Connie McCullough (Timothy McCullough). He is also survived by his sister, Bethann Stovall; brothers Ed Johnston (Jane Johnston), Bill Johnston (Ginny Johnston), and Tim Johnston (Katherine Johnston); his brother-in-law, Chuck Feimer; his former wife and mother of his children, Peggy Oehlert; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cheryl Johnston, parents, Frank and Ellen Johnston; and his his sister, Sally Feimer.

He loved football and could happily spend an entire weekend watching just about any game on TV — preferably with some good cheese to snack on and a cup of Caribou Coffee in hand. Tom had a great sense of humor, a big heart, and deep Kansas City roots. He’ll be remembered for his stories, his laugh, and for knowing exactly which QuickTrip had the best coffee.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 20th, 2025 from 5:00 pm –7:00 p.m. at The Other Place, located in downtown Overland Park. Family and friends are invited to come share memories and celebrate a life that made such a lasting mark — one survey, one laugh, and one QuickTrip stop at a time.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.

