Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor November 14, 2025 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Southwest wins state soccer Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Congratulations to Blue Valley Southwest Boys Soccer on winning the 5A state championship, the team’s second straight state title! We’re so proud of these exceptional student-athletes and coaches for all their hard work. Excellent job, Timberwolves! Previous articleHousing shortages persist across Johnson County. Here’s what some cities and groups are doing about it.Next articleLocal obituaries from Nov. 7-13