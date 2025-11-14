fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Southwest wins state soccer

Congratulations to Blue Valley Southwest Boys Soccer on winning the 5A state championship, the team’s second straight state title! We’re so proud of these exceptional student-athletes and coaches for all their hard work. Excellent job, Timberwolves!

