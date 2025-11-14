SMSD News: Celebrating American Education Week – Because Kids

November 17–21, 2025

Every November, schools and communities across the country come together to celebrate American Education Week. It is a time to honor the people who make public education possible. Across the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) – in classrooms, cafeterias, buses, and offices – dedicated teachers, administrators and support staff work together to create safe, supportive environments where students learn and grow. Their commitment, creativity, and care shape the future every day.

In the SMSD, “Because Kids” is our purpose. It’s the reason for all we do. Because kids ask questions, take risks, and work hard. Because kids have inherent worth and should be valued and celebrated and because kids deserve the very best we can give them.

Each day, more than 26,000 students walk through our doors filled with curiosity and potential. Behind them is a team of educators and staff members who are committed to helping them thrive. Please join us in celebrating these incredible people!

Celebrate with us

Here’s how you can join in throughout the week:

Monday, Nov. 17 – Kickoff Day

Start the week by sharing our American Education Week video and help spread the message of “Because Kids.”

Tuesday, Nov. 18 – Family Day

Families are a child’s first teachers! Get involved by joining your school’s PTA, volunteering, or simply asking your child about something new they learned today.

Wednesday, Nov. 19 – Education Support Professionals Day

Say thank you to the staff who keep our schools running — bus drivers, paraeducators, custodians, nutrition staff, secretaries, operations and maintenance staff, and more. Share your gratitude online using #BecauseKids and #OneShawneeMission.

Thursday, Nov. 20 – Educator for a Day

Show appreciation for teachers and school leaders who go above and beyond. A handwritten note, a kind email, or a quick shoutout can mean the world.

Friday, Nov. 21 – Substitute Educators Day

Substitute educators step in when they’re needed most. Make sure they know how valued they are in our schools with a thank you!

A brief history of American Education Week

American Education Week was first celebrated in 1921, a joint effort between the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Legion to raise public awareness about the importance of education. It began at a time when nearly one in four children in the United States was not attending school. The goal was simple but powerful: to draw attention to the value of public education and to honor those who make it possible.

More than a century later, that mission continues. Today, American Education Week remains a nationwide celebration of the teachers, support professionals, families, and community partners who work together to ensure every child has access to a quality education.

