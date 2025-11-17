Feast Week giveaways: Sign up for your chance to win!

fbpx
It’s almost Thanksgiving — and we’ve got a bunch of local businesses that want to say “Thank You” to the Johnson County community with some great giveaways.

Here’s how it works: Check out the giveaway opportunities below, click the buttons of the ones you want to enter, and you’ll be taken to a page to submit your name in the drawings!

We’ll pull the names of the winners and let them know they’ve won next week!

The deadline to submit your name is 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.

Thai Zappz: Win a $100 gift card to the best Thai street food in Overland Park, ThaiZappz!

WingStand: Get some really, really good chicken with a $100 gift card to WingStand!

Q39: “Make game day memorable with a $100 gift card to Q39!

