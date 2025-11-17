Sponsored Content Staff Report November 17, 2025 Sponsored posts Feast Week giveaways: Sign up for your chance to win! Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL It’s almost Thanksgiving — and we’ve got a bunch of local businesses that want to say “Thank You” to the Johnson County community with some great giveaways. Here’s how it works: Check out the giveaway opportunities below, click the buttons of the ones you want to enter, and you’ll be taken to a page to submit your name in the drawings! We’ll pull the names of the winners and let them know they’ve won next week! The deadline to submit your name is 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21. Thai Zappz: Win a $100 gift card to the best Thai street food in Overland Park, ThaiZappz! WingStand: Get some really, really good chicken with a $100 gift card to WingStand! Q39: “Make game day memorable with a $100 gift card to Q39! Previous articleEx-USD 232 staffer gets probation for unlawful sexual relations with a studentNext articleOverland Park mayor’s holiday fundraiser to benefit Friends of JCDS