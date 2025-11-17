Sponsored Content A message from The Golden Scoop November 17, 2025 Sponsored posts The Scoop: A moment captured, a moment savored Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Today's poetry corner brought to you by Ian Miller from The Golden Scoop. Ian Miller, Content Marketing Specialist at The Golden Scoop. By Ian Miller Snapshot: Furrowed brow beneath a gray baseball cap. Small tables gleaming white, Immaculate and clean. Snapshot: Green paper passed over the counter. Blue shirt and a white hat Worn with pride and a smile. Snapshot: Thirteen circles stand guard over a kingdom sweet and bountiful. Heralds of flavor and new discoveries, A road illuminated for brave explorers of horizons untasted. Snapshot: Smiles blossoming from a wall of faces. Rows divided, and yet united, Gray hues hiding the bright colors within. Snapshot: Golden circle wreathing cup and cone. Chalk inscriptions a riddle to unravel The secrets of the universe scrawled by a child’s hand. Snapshot: A small cafe – small but proud. White walls, windows open to the world, Smiles on display. Find the Golden Scoop at these locations: 9540 Nall Avenue Overland Park, Kansas 66207 913-284-8044 10460 W 103rd Street Overland Park, Kansas 66214 913-232-9639 Hours: Monday – Closed Tuesday-Saturday: 8am-7pm Sunday @103rd: 9am-5pm Sunday @ 95th: 1pm-5pm Previous articlePrairie Village resident requests recount of ‘abandon’ ballot question, which lost by nearly 30 pointsNext articleDemand for gymnastics spurs JCPRD to limit some Mill Creek gym offerings