fbpx
Sponsored Content
A message from The Golden Scoop
A message from The Golden Scoop
Sponsored posts

The Scoop: A moment captured, a moment savored

Share this story:

Today's poetry corner brought to you by Ian Miller from The Golden Scoop.
Ian Miller, Content Marketing Specialist at The Golden Scoop.

By Ian Miller

Snapshot:

Furrowed brow beneath a gray baseball cap.

Small tables gleaming white,

Immaculate and clean.

Snapshot:

Green paper passed over the counter.

Blue shirt and a white hat

Worn with pride and a smile.

Snapshot:

Thirteen circles stand guard over a kingdom sweet and bountiful.

Heralds of flavor and new discoveries,

A road illuminated for brave explorers of horizons untasted.

Snapshot:

Smiles blossoming from a wall of faces.

Rows divided, and yet united,

Gray hues hiding the bright colors within.

Snapshot:

Golden circle wreathing cup and cone.

Chalk inscriptions a riddle to unravel

The secrets of the universe scrawled by a child’s hand.

Snapshot:

A small cafe – small but proud.

White walls, windows open to the world,

Smiles on display.

Find the Golden Scoop at these locations:

9540 Nall Avenue
Overland Park, Kansas 66207
913-284-8044

10460 W 103rd Street
Overland Park, Kansas 66214
913-232-9639

Hours:

Monday – Closed
Tuesday-Saturday: 8am-7pm
Sunday @103rd: 9am-5pm
Sunday @ 95th: 1pm-5pm

Previous article
Prairie Village resident requests recount of ‘abandon’ ballot question, which lost by nearly 30 points
Next article
Demand for gymnastics spurs JCPRD to limit some Mill Creek gym offerings

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.