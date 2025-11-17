The Scoop: A moment captured, a moment savored

By Ian Miller

Snapshot:

Furrowed brow beneath a gray baseball cap.

Small tables gleaming white,

Immaculate and clean.

Snapshot:

Green paper passed over the counter.

Blue shirt and a white hat

Worn with pride and a smile.

Snapshot:

Thirteen circles stand guard over a kingdom sweet and bountiful.

Heralds of flavor and new discoveries,

A road illuminated for brave explorers of horizons untasted.

Snapshot:

Smiles blossoming from a wall of faces.

Rows divided, and yet united,

Gray hues hiding the bright colors within.

Snapshot:

Golden circle wreathing cup and cone.

Chalk inscriptions a riddle to unravel

The secrets of the universe scrawled by a child’s hand.

Snapshot:

A small cafe – small but proud.

White walls, windows open to the world,

Smiles on display.