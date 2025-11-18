March 19, 1943 — November 13, 2025

Overland Park

After nearly two years battling cancer, Allan A. Weil died peacefully on November 13, 2025, at Tallgrass Senior Living Community in Overland Park, Kansas where he and his wife, Mary, made new friends and enjoyed their independent living apartment.

Allan was born March 19, 1943, the son of Otto and Louise Weil of O’Fallon Illinois. He was blessed with two older sisters, Shirley, and Georgia, and one younger sister, Carol. In his youth, he was confirmed a member of the United Church of Christ in O’Fallon. At the time of his death, he was a member of Colonial Church, UCC, in Prairie Village, Kansas where he served many years as their volunteer treasurer and financial go to guy.

He graduated with honors from the University of Illinois with a degree in accounting and immediately passed the certified public accountant (CPA) exam. He was recruited on campus by the accounting firm Peat Marwick Mitchell for a position in their Kansas City tax department. After a number of years there, he joined his friend and fellow PMM alum, Paul Chapman, and they formed the partnership Chapman & Weil. He ultimately moved his tax and accounting practice to his home and retired in 2023

Allan was active in various business and charitable organizations. He especially enjoyed his affiliation with a local Optimist Club. He was named a Lifetime Member of Optimist Clubs International and used the Optimist Creed to guide his life and interactions with others.

He was married to his wife Mary for 53 years. She survives him of the home. He is also survived by two sisters, Shirley Meinkoth of Harwick, Massachusetts, and Carol (Mike) Snodgrass of Lakewood, Colorado, special sister-in-law, Shirley Long of Overland Park, Kansas, other family, friends old and new, business associates and former clients. He was proceeded in death by his parents, and one sister Georgia Niederecker.

Services will be private. Inurnment will take place at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.