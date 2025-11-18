Barbara Joyce Strnad

August 30, 1928 — November 6, 2025

Leawood

Barbara Strnad, 97, of Overland Park, Kansas, died Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Barbara was born August 30, 1928, in New Rochelle, New York, to Isabel (Heisler) and Charles Esmond Kearney III. She attended Southwest High School in Kansas City before graduating from Wichita East High School in 1946.

Barbara met Jardon Strnad while working at Boeing and they were married on November 23, 1950. Barbara and Jardon raised their family in Overland Park, Kansas. Barbara loved her family fiercely. Any chance she had she always stated that her best decisions were marrying Jardon the love of her life, and the adoption of their two children. She was surrounded in love by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jardon Strnad, in 2011.

Survivors include her daughter, Sarah Strnad, and her husband, Joe Hemmer, of Fairway; son, Philip Strnad, and his wife, Lori, of Overland Park; and grandchildren, Avery and Carter Strnad. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. A private family inurnment will take place at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements: D.W. Newcomer’s Sons Johnson County Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas 66210. 913-451-1860.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.