August 28, 1938 – November 12, 2025

George Chichura, age 87, passed away peacefully on November 12th, 2025 at his home in Belton, Missouri. George was born on August 28th, 1938 in Olyphant, Pennsylvania to Nicholas and Anna (Petrick) Chichura. He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Anna Chichura, twin sister MaryAnn Congdon, and wife Mary (Carol) Chichura. He is survived by his sons Chris (Ourania) Chichura and Marcus (Michelle) Chichura, his brothers Andy Chichura and Nicholas Chichura Jr., and his grandchildren Matthew, Michael, Emily, Romanos, Hannah, and Eliana.

George’s life began with humble, hardworking roots on a dairy farm in Olyphant, Pennsylvania where he was the oldest of four children. Waking up at 5am to milk cows by hand was expected every day, even before school, and sometimes instead of school when there was too much work to be done. After school, he returned home to milk cows again, clean barns, tend to crops, and care for other animals until late into the evenings. On weekends he worked alongside his dad in the family speakeasy, a favorite spot for the locals including the World War II veterans from the convalescent home next door. Hard work was never optional for George, it was a way of life.

George spent most of his adult years on his and his wife’s 10-acre farm in Belton, Missouri where he embodied the spirit of a true do-it-all man. Over the years, he was a farmer, gardener, entrepreneur, mechanic, welder, electrician, plumber, bricklayer, painter, key-maker, photographer, gambler, designer, arborist, baker, hunter, re-loader, brewer, hustler, ice-skater, corn-picker, twist-dancer, beer-drinker, card shark, motorcycle rider, butcher, camper, bingo player, lawn-mower, aero-kiter, fisherman, marksman, archer, trucker, rancher, pool player, handyman, and a mighty fine horseshoe pitcher.

He proudly served 38½ years in the Air Force, deploying across the country and around the world as an Electronics Technician, keeping the old C-130 cargo planes and later the A-10 Warthog tank-killer planes flying. It wasn’t unusual for George to work in the yard, field, garage, garden, or church until the early hours of the morning, only to show up for duty the next day without fail. His children often found him on Base fast asleep with his feet propped up on his desk or playing Pinochle with fellow reservists for a nickel a point. And no one ever saw him make it through a Sunday sermon without dozing off, right up through his last Sunday.

George retired from the Air Force Reserves as a Master Sergeant in 1998 and devoted his retirement to gardening, volunteering, tinkering, traveling, playing cards, and pitching horseshoes. A cradle-born Orthodox Christian and a parishioner of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church since the early 1960s, George served his parish community faithfully for decades with his time, talents, and resources. He was an exceptional card player with Pinochle, Hearts, Spades, and Rummy as his favorites. If he was your partner, everyone already knew how the game would end. He bluffed far too often in poker, which made him a welcome guest at every tournament. He loved attending church, unless, of course, it overlapped with Wednesday night horseshoes during Lent or a Saturday tournament for Vespers.

George cherished time with his grandchildren and delighted in teaching anyone how to fix anything. He volunteered as a tax preparer, civil defense officer, EOYC counselor, Deer Creek Sportsman’s Club member, mechanic, handyman, and trusted problem-solver for countless people and organizations. If George was doing a job, it would get done and it would get done right…eventually!

He was a treasured friend and cared deeply about the well-being of others, even if he didn’t always show it with words. Family and relationships were at the center of his life. He loved the simple things, taking a cooler everywhere he went, sharing a beer (and a shot) with anyone who would join him, and eating peppers so hot that he earned the nickname “Jalapeño George” during his salsa-making days. He left no restaurant without a handful of mints, toothpicks, pamphlets, magazines, or whatever happened to be free at the counter. There was never a crumb left on his plate and you’d be sure to hear about it if there was one left on yours. He grew up tough and took great pride in having forged a successful life through hard work and determination. He lived richly and faithfully, finding joy, meaning, and fulfillment in every experience. His legacy is one of generosity, grit, humor, faith, and unwavering dedication.

George’s visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Overland Park, KS from 4-7pm on Wednesday November 19th. The Funeral Divine Liturgy will be Thursday November 20th at 10am at the Church with the Graveside Burial Service following at Highland Park Cemetery in Kansas City, KS. A meal will be provided at the Church after the Graveside Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a scholarship fund in honor of George Chichura to EOYC (Eastern Orthodox Youth Camp) c/o Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 11901 Pflumm Road, Overland Park KS 66213.

