Feb 06, 1939 – Nov 05, 2025

Joseph Larry Downs “Joe”, 86, passed away, November 5, 2025, in Olathe, KS.

He was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska, to Joseph Hubert Downs and Alvina Ellen Valentine Cornish Downs, on February 6, 1939.

Joe grew up in Harvard, Nebraska, a small town near Hastings where he was a high school athlete. He joined the Air Force after high school and met his wife, Linda Nell Harris Downs while stationed in Sweetwater, Texas. While in the Air Force, God called Joe to become a preacher. He was a Church of God of Anderson, IN pastor for over 40 years serving churches in New Mexico, Texas and Kansas. Joe and Nell had two daughters Pamela Nell Downs Sullivan of Leawood, KS and Lisa Gayle Downs Davis of Leavenworth, KS. They have four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. During his life, Joe was an avid runner, hiker and backpacker. He was a fanatic for Christ and all things Nebraska, especially Nebraska Football.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Hurbert Downs and Alvina Ellen Valentine Cornish Downs, and brother Bob Cornish.

Joe is survived by his wife Linda Nell Downs; daughters Pamela Downs Sullivan and Lisa Downs Davis; grandchildren Damian Davis, Skylar Davis Denney, Kaitlin Nonamaker Johnson, and Amber Nonamaker Sherwood; his sister Juanita Sis Kroger; and a loving extended family.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, Building C, Room C140, Leawood, KS. (Please enter via the eastside doors.) An Inurnment Service will follow at 1:00 at the Resurrection Memorial Garden, a beautiful and meaningful final resting place on the grounds of the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joe’s memory be sent to The Gideons International, https://www.sendtheword.org/Home/AboutUs, to spread the Word of God through the distribution of Bibles and New Testaments.

