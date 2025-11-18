Marilyn Frankenberg Hedges, age 99, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2025 in Overland Park, Kan.

Known for her sharp intellect, quick wit and spunky humor, Marilyn remained all these things through her final day. She filled her 99 years on Earth with a love of gardening, baking, reading, writing and birdwatching. Marilyn loved a competitive game of cards, tending to her flowers and making birthday bundt cakes for her family.

Marilyn is survived by her two sons, John Frankenberg (Mary) and Jay Frankenberg (Jan); two grandchildren, Rich Frankenberg (Allison) and Jaclyn Voran (Ben); and six great-grandchildren, Jack, Brooks, Jay, Leo, Ella and Grayson.

Marilyn was born on August 2, 1926 in Chicago, Ill. She grew up in Rogers Park, Ill., and attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. She married Richard “Dick” Frankenberg, and they enjoyed a happy 17-year marriage until his untimely death in 1969. She later married James “Jim” Hedges, who she was married to until his death in 2018.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.