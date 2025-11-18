Marylouise “Marylou” Kilmer

June 5th, 1947 – November 10th, 2025

Marylouise Kilmer, age 78, became folded in God’s arms on November 10, 2025. She was born in Peoria, Illinois, to Starl and Louella Mead and was preceded in death by them. She was raised in Peoria with her brother Bob and is survived by him. While in school she was a fashion model in Peoria and Chicago, Illinois. She attended Bradley University in Peoria. Marylou moved to Kansas City to live with Bob and was employed by a bridal salon. She met Jim in KC-they were married on September 14, 1968, and is survived by him.

Jim and Marylou had five children, being born from 1970 through 1986! She is survived by all of them: Tammy, Chris, Sean, Sophia Zoe, and Sarah. She devoted her life to them. She was a giving mom and was always ready to help her children with life’s lessons, giving wise advice. Marylou is survived by all six of her grandchildren – Jackson (Tammy); Evelyn June (Sean and Traci Shannon); John, Dean, and Sam (Sarah); and Sebastian (Sophia Zoe and former wife, Katharina), each of whom she adored. The grandkids loved it when she played with them and read to them!

When the kids were finally all in school Marylou became a fashion coordinator at Jacobsen’s and then Stein Mart for many years. She enjoyed helping her customers choose appealing outfits. She greatly enjoyed being the director and commentator for fashion shows at the stores. Also, as you surely know, she loved wearing appealing ensembles – all of them with hats! Marylou belonged to several charitable civic organizations, including Hats Off to Mothers, the Fireside Committee of the Kansas City Art Institute, the Lyric Opera Circle, and the Third Tuesday Transfer Group of the Junior League of Kansas City. Her favorite was Johnson County Young Matrons. Indeed, her last fashion show was for JCYM! Also, a fun activity was her beloved book club. Her appearance at these organizations was always greeted with a smile as she was a friend and a hard worker too!

Marylou and Jim had fond memories of traveling. They traveled all across the country and cruised with their children. After the children had grown up Marylou and Jim created many special memories traveling in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, and cruising as well. Marylou tried hard to help her children lead fulfilled lives. She urged them to strive to be the best they could be. She was truly dedicated to them. She made her husband feel like he was the most important part of her life. They loved one another for 57 years! And Jim will never stop loving his wife. She will be deeply missed, but she is with us in our fond memories. She is with Jesus and can see her family and friends now!

There will be a Celebration of Life service on December 6, 2025, 2:00 p.m., at The Church of the Resurrection’s Wesley Chapel. The family will host a private gathering after the service.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.