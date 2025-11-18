January 2, 1948 — November 7, 2025

Ophath Insisienmay, 77, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 7, 2025 following an unfortunate brief battle against an aggressive form of liver cancer.

He was born on January 2, 1948 in Savannakhet, Laos to Mr. Nhane and Mrs. Som Insisienmay. Ophath entered nursing school in 1970 and was selected to perform pharmacist duties before moving to the operating room as a registered nurse until 1978.

Ophath met his lifelong partner Phinnula, a fellow nurse at Savannakhet Hospital. They married in August of 1973 and have two children, Nouny and Jonnie.

Due to the turbulent government changes in Laos in 1975, Ophath worked courageously with his brothers to secure passageway for his family from Laos to Thailand and ultimately the United States in 1979. Despite the barriers that came with the radical transition, Ophath continued to show strength and determination while working multiple jobs to support his family. Proudly, Ophath maintained a 40 year career with RC-Sports where he was professionally recognized multiple times for exemplary work and devotion to the company.

He quickly became a pillar in his community and workplace due to his kind demeanor and hard work ethic. He was a man of many talents, including being a gifted singer and was often chosen to sing in weddings and special occasions with his group, Noom Mea Phoe. He was known for having a ‘green thumb’ due to his ability to keep his lush greenery, even in the middle of the Kansas winters. Ophath was also quite the handyman, frequently called on by his friends and family to which he was always more than welcome to lend a helping hand. He even installed the beautiful wood flooring and walls in his own home, appreciated by the numerous family and friends he and his wife welcomed throughout the years. The breadth of his generosity and kindness is one which is admired within the community. Anyone stepping foot into his home was always welcomed with kindness and care.

Ophath is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Phinnula; his daughter, Nouny and her husband, Andrew. His son Jonnie and wife, Lovella; grandchildren Luca, Isabel and Benjamin. Brothers Oroth, Osoth, Othay, Olane and Oravanh; sisters Osa, Okhouanchay and Orachanh. Along with twenty-one nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by other Insisienmay family members including his parents, Mr. Nhane and Mrs. Som, nephews Bob Insisienmay and Ford Inthanavong. He now joins them in eternal peace.

Funeral Service

Saturday, November 22, 2025

11:00am – 1:00 pm (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

