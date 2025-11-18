November 25, 1945 — November 11, 2025

Shawnee

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Jones, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, on November 11, 2025, in Shawnee, KS. Born on November 25, 1945, in Texas City, TX, Richard lived a life marked by love, generosity, and inspiration, reaching the age of nearly 80.

Richard’s journey was one of dedication and passion. He enjoyed a fulfilling career with Energizer Battery, where his unwavering commitment and leadership saw him rise to the esteemed position of Vice President of Sales over a span of more than 30 years. After retiring, he channeled his expertise into forming his own marketing consulting company, continuing to make a significant impact on those around him.

Beyond his professional achievements, Richard’s personal passions shone brightly. A Life Master in Bridge, he and Elaine traveled far and wide to participate in tournaments, embracing both the challenge and camaraderie of the game. His love of learning led him to spend countless hours reading books, while his appreciation for beauty manifested in his gardens. Whether cooking delicious meals or baking scrumptious desserts, Richard found joy in sharing these creations with those he loved.

Richard was married to the love of his life, Elaine, in 1966. Together, they built a life rich with love and laughter and were looking forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this coming January. His family was his pride and joy, and he cherished every moment spent planning vacations, telling stories, and creating lasting memories with them. As a devoted fan of the KU Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs, he often gathered family and friends to cheer on his favorite teams.

Preceded in death by his sister Pat Williamson, mother Bess Jones, father Ray Jones, and granddaughter Courtney Vitt. Richard leaves behind a legacy of kindness and love. He is survived by his devoted wife Elaine, daughter Brook Vitt (Dan), son Blake Jones (Alysia), and grandchildren Carson Vitt and Camryn Cline (Andrew) who will all carry forward his spirit of generosity and warmth.

Richard was known for his kind and caring soul, always seeking ways to perform random acts of kindness and make a difference in the lives of others. His laughter, storytelling, and steadfast presence as the patriarch of his family will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 19 at 2:00 PM at the Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224. Live streaming is available at http://cor.org/memorialsonline.

In celebration of a life well-lived, we honor Richard Jones, a man whose legacy will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will forever remain in our hearts, guiding us with his example of love, laughter, and boundless generosity.

In keeping with his lifelong belief in the power of kindness, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, you honor his memory through a random act of kindness extended to someone in need.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.