November 28th, 1948 – November 4th, 2025

Thomas “Thom” E. Hartman, took his final road trip on November 4, 2025, just shy of his 77th birthday. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, on November 28, 1948, Thom lived a life filled with horsepower and humor until cancer decided it was time for him to take a pit stop in the great beyond while residing in Overland Park, Kansas.

Thom was the quintessential motorhead—a man with oil in his veins and a penchant for anything with wheels. From cars and trucks to motorcycles and bicycles, if it moved, Thom loved it.

After officially retiring from the daily grind (not that anyone ever thought he’d really stop tinkering in the garage), Thom devoted his days to the pursuit of vehicular perfection life lessons about spark plug gaps, and the knowledge that a good wrench set can fix almost anything—except, apparently, old age.

Thom is preceded in his eternal journey by his parents, Walter and Evelyn Hartman, and his brother, James Hartman. He leaves behind his beloved family: his wife Susan Hartman; his sister Dottie Hartman Boak and her husband Bob of Canfield, OH; and his stepdaughters Peggy Reed (Kenny) and Patti Arnold (Robert). Grandkids—David Kistner, Ashley Lowe (Matt), Heather Harding (Michael), Jessica Brock (Richard), and James Kistner—along with 13 great-grandkids.

Join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 22, 2025, from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 370, located at 7500 W. 75th St., Overland Park, KS 66204. Friends and family will gather to share stories and laughs.

As we remember Thom, let’s picture him cruising down the highway in the sky, windows rolled down, and radio up loud. Rest easy, Thom—may your roads be smooth and your engines always roar.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.