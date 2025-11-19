October 22, 1962 — October 23, 2025

Overland Park

Alan Scott Yankey, 63, of Overland Park, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2025, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Alan was born on October 22, 1962, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, to Lowell Thomas and Betty Lou (Cox) Yankey. After graduating from the University of Kentucky, where he played baseball, he began his lifelong career in the apparel and textile industry at Fruit of the Loom. This career eventually led Alan to Kansas City, where he met his loving wife, Carol (Cupit) Yankey, in a singles class at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Alan spent a significant part of his career at Gildan Activewear, where he joined the company as one of its first sales team members in October 1998. He played a pivotal role in helping Gildan grow into the global brand it is today. Known for his calm spirit, sharp mind, and integrity, Alan was respected across the industry as both a professional and a friend. His colleagues described him as “the kindest man they’d ever met,” “a rare example of humility in business,” and “the type of person who made everyone feel important.” He was more than a great coworker—he was a mentor, encourager, and light in every room he entered.

Alan’s faith in Jesus Christ shaped every part of his life. As a young boy, he noticed that men of faith in his community lived differently—honestly, humbly, and with peace. Wanting that same life, he began reading one verse of Scripture each night and praying the Lord’s Prayer. At age 12, during a revival service in April 1975, he felt the Lord calling him, and he surrendered his life to Christ.

Alan walked with Jesus in gentleness, patience, and joy. He was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he served on the pastor search committee and occasionally taught Sunday School. As a father, he made faith a daily part of family life by reading the Bible with his children, praying with them, and helping them memorize Scripture so they could carry God’s Word in their hearts. He lived out Hebrews 12:1–2: “Let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus.”

Alan cared deeply for those around him. He was intentional in ensuring that his actions reflected the character of a Christian man, allowing his faith to shape his life. His goal was not only to meet people’s needs but also to care for their spiritual well-being and, most importantly, to lead them to Christ. He believed that living as a faithful example was the most powerful way to influence others, as it was the witness of genuine Christians in his youth that led him to his own faith.

Alan loved the simple joys of life: spending time with his wife, watching sports, playing golf, studying Scripture, collecting Converse shoes, eating at Waffle House, and listening to the Top Gun intro on full blast.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (Cupit) Yankey; his children, Julie (Corey) Kingsland, Tyler Yankey, and Kristin (Jordan) Disberger; his grandchildren, Davi Heard, Hadley Yankey, Dejanelle Kingsland, Charles Yankey, Elizabeth Kingsland, and Theophilus Kingsland; and his parents, Lowell and Betty Yankey.

A celebration of Alan’s life will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 10:00 AM. A luncheon will follow, and the family warmly invites everyone to stay, share memories, and fellowship together.

If you have any stories, memories, or photos of Alan you would like to share, you may add them using the link below. You can also provide your email there if you would like to receive a reminder with the service details.

Click here to share with the family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Finishing Fund organization, which is committed to spreading the gospel to all tribes and Nations to fulfill the Great Commission. Checks may be written to the following address, or you can use the link to make a donation.

The Finishing Fund

8902 Coltsfoot Trace

Prospect, KY 40059.

The link to their account at the National Christian Foundation is

https://secure.ncfgiving.com/.GXDonateNow?id=a0U0H00000aLcMcuAK

The family greatly appreciates the prayers, support, and encouragement offered by medical staff, friends, and neighbors during Alan’s battle.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.