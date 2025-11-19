Barbara I. (Johnson) Kautter, age 87, of Leawood, KS passed away at home, on November 14, 2025.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Bill Kautter of Leawood, KS; sister, Linda Johnson of Omaha, NE; children, Leslie (Mario) Sorsoli of Omaha, NE; Traci (Xavier) Warren of The Colony, TX; Scott (Jen) Pyle of Brookfield, MO; Tim (Jessica) Kautter of Smithville, MO and Amy (DJ) Rand of Shawnee, KS; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara, originally from Omaha, NE, graduated from North High School in 1956. After graduating, she worked as an artist at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City. Later, she moved back to Omaha and worked at Northwestern Bell as an artist for many years. After retiring, Barbara joined Bill on many travels and adventures around the world including trips to Australia, China, Europe, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and New Zealand. They raced a sailboat under the Golden Gate Bridge and went on a hot air balloon ride in Napa Valley. Barbara also studied watercolor painting and enjoyed painting for family and friends. Throughout her life, Barbara’s faith in God was very important to her. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and Nana who loved to create welcoming, beautiful spaces.

A memorial service for Barbara will be held Wednesday, November 26th at 1:00 p.m. at Town Village of Leawood, 4400 W 115th St., Leawood, KS. Barbara was an avid reader, in lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Friends of the Johnson County Library Donate here.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.