LEAWOOD, KS — Bette Joy Blust Meeker, a devoted mother, cherished grandmother, generous friend, and passionate advocate for senior dogs, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, at the age of 76.

Bette was born on December 15, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Eldon and Marjorie Blust. After graduating from Ladue High School, she attended Christian College in Columbia, Missouri. She built a long and successful career as a legal secretary, valued for her meticulous organization and professional dedication.

Bette was the embodiment of kindness, generosity, with a wonderful sense of humor, traits she shared freely with all who knew her. A lover of travel, she cherished her international adventures. At home, she found immense joy in decorating and entertaining friends and family, often spending quality time with loved ones on her beloved front porch.

A tireless volunteer, Bette dedicated her time to the St. Luke’s Hospital Gift Shop Auxiliary, where her cheerful presence was a weekly comfort to staff and visitors. Her greatest passion, however, was for her beloved Basset Hounds. Bette had a tender heart for senior dogs, consistently adopting and providing them with a loving and pampered life in their later years. Above all, Bette’s grandchildren were her ultimate pride and joy; she delighted in celebrating each of their accomplishments.

Bette was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Donald Meeker, and her parents, Eldon and Marjorie Blust.

She is survived by her loving family:

Children: Ashley Roberts Wagner (David Wagner), James Roberts, Anne Meeker Watson (Phil Watson), and Donna Meeker Goetz (Rick Goetz).

Eldon Blust Jr. (Marsha Blust). Grandchildren: Bradley Wagner (Ana Schisler), Brandon Wagner, Alison Roberts, Carly Roberts, Riley Turney (Miranda), Destin Miller, Andrew Miller, Kevin Miller, Greg Miller, Jeffrey Crouch (Ashley Crouch), Brian Crouch (Kim Crouch), and Julia Crouch Meagher (Kyle Meagher).

The family wishes to express appreciation to the Hematology Team at St. Luke’s Hospital, the caregivers at Kingswood Medical Center, and the “angels” at St. Luke’s Hospice House. Your care and compassion meant much to us during her journey. We are also grateful to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, who gave her hope when she needed it most.

The family has made private arrangements for a service to celebrate Bette’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bette’s name to: Saint Luke’s Hospice House of Kansas City, Mo.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.