Clara Lydia Gerwick, 93, of Overland Park, KS passed away on Nov. 16th, 2025. Clara was born on April 17,1932 in Foster, NE to August and Bertha Gregerson. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster, NE. Clara attended rural school District #31, Pierce, NE, Plainview High School and Norfolk High School, graduating in 1950. She attended the University of Nebraska, graduating on June 7,1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics. While at UNL, she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship Society. She completed her internship at University of California Hospital-San Francisco, CA June 1955.

On April 8, 1956, she was united in marriage to Carl Gerwick at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Norfolk, NE. Following the wedding they moved to Wichita, KS. In 1962 the family moved to Overland Park, KS.

Clara had quite the career. She founded C. L. Gerwick & Associates Dietetic Consulting in 1966-2010, she is the Author of the book- Nutrition Care for the Elder’s with the assistance of a group of Registered Dietician’s and CD-HCF Group (Consulting Dieticians in Health Care Facilities), she founded NEC-Nutrient Education Center, Overland Park, KS to develop the diet booklet using a point system for weight control, sodium and fat count.

Clara’s awards and involvements throughout her lifetime include, Kansas Dietician of the Year-1990, Award for Excellence in the Practice of Consultation a Private Practice-1990, Area CD-Consulting Dietician Coordinator 1989-1991, CD-HCF member Chairman 1990-1991, Distinguished Alumni Award-University of Nebraska, College of Human Resources-1994, Certificate of Appreciation for Public Health Improvement Commerce-1999, ADA (American Dietetic Associations) – 50 Year Award Member Award-2005.

Clara was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Overland Park, participating in the ladies quilting group, bible study groups and various volunteer projects. She enjoyed quilting, playing Bridge or any card game, cooking, and fishing for Walleye on Leech Lake, her special place. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She loved her family deeply.

Clara is preceded in death by her husband Carl and son Charles.

Clara is survived by: Son Clay of Carbondale, CO; Son Craig and his wife Brenda of Spring Hill, KS; Daughter-in-Law Carolyn Gerwick of Fairway, KS; and grandchildren Yasminah Gerwick, Sami and Amanda Gerwick, Britt Gerwick (Joelle Hargrove), and Hannah and Preston Murry.

Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Reception for Clara to be held November 23, 2025 from 3:30-6:30 pm at Village Shalom Independent Living, 5500 W. 123rd Street, Leawood, KS 66209. There will be a private family burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery is Leavenworth, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 9101 Lamar Ave. Overland Park, KS 66207

Psalm 56:4 “In God I have put my trust, I will not fear.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.