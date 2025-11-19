August 26, 1953 — November 15, 2025

Prairie Village, Kansas

Deborah L. Jury, age 72, died on November 15, 2025. Debbie was born in Beatrice, NE, in 1953, graduated from Beatrice High School in 1971, graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Grand Island, NE, in 1973, and was a pediatric Nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital from 1973 to 1986. While working, Debbie completed both her Master’s Degree and PHD in Nursing from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

In 1986, Debbie was hired by Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLSA as a Nurse Practitioner caring for Critically Ill or Contagious Diseases children. In 1998, Debbie started the Comfort, Pain and Palliative Care Program, and the Anesthesiology Critical Care Medicine Department. In 2021, Debbie began the Dog Therapy Program for CHLSA. After a year the hospital recognized the demand, and the department grew. When she left in 2024, she had nearly 30 people working in her department. Debbie retired in the fall of 2023 and remained a consultant through the spring of 2024.

Debbie moved to Kansas City in April 2024 to be near to family for assistance, should she need it. Debbie was a double transplant patient from 2012 of both her Kidneys she received from her brother Steve, and a Pancreas from a young motorcycle rider who had died. She was Diabetic from 1972 until after these transplants. She had many medical challenges over the years but was a survivor and fought to the end.

Debbie enjoyed traveling and providing seminars around the Nation of Comfort Care of young children. She also traveled through Europe, Australia, Hawaii, Italy, and many more with her mother, Bernice. The love of Debbie’s life were her dogs, Ruff & Tumble, and her most recent family of dogs, Milo and Odie.

Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Norman L. and Bernice A. Jury, and her sisters, Judy Bandars, Mary Sprague and Patty Ducan. She is survived by her sister, Emilie Martz of Springfield, MO; Jackie Jury of Kirkland, WA; Ronald & his wife Sarah of Prairie Village, Donald and his wife Kathy of Kirkland, WA: and Stephen Jury and his wife Patti of Scottsdale, AZ. She also had 25 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. She felt all of whom were her children since she never married.

All services for Debbie will be held at Visitation Parish, 5141 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64112, on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Visitation will begin at 9am, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10am. A private family burial will take place at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Steinauer, NE.

Memorials in Debbie’s memory can be made to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

