Explore Your JCPRD: Where everyone belongs – Expanding access in JCPRD parks and programs

With over 10,000 acres of parkland and 4,200 programs offered each year, JCPRD’s outstanding parks and recreation spaces have always brought people together—however, we also recognize not everyone has had the same opportunity to participate. The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County’s Access and Equity Fund is helping to change that. Since 2021, this fundraising initiative has inspired the work of ensuring everyone—regardless of income, ability, or background—can play, learn, and connect through parks and programs designed for all. We have made great progress, but there is still more to do.

Equity in action

The Access and Equity Fund removes barriers and promotes inclusive access to public spaces, programs, and services offered by JCPRD. Together, we are working to:

Reduce financial burdens through scholarships, free or low-cost programs, and adaptive equipment.

Expand representation in the arts through internships and community awareness.

Provide meaningful connections to nature for those with limited access.

Build healthy, inclusive communities through adaptive programs and cultural events.

“Sometimes a small act—like covering a camp fee, equipment, or program supplies—can open up a world of connection and confidence. That’s the power of community,” says Kelly Blandford, executive director of the foundation. “Every donation tells someone in our community, ‘you matter.’”

What fundraising makes possible

Even before the designated fund was established, the foundation helped build JCPRD’s first inclusive playgrounds at Stilwell Community Park and Shawnee Mission Park—spaces designed for everyone to play together.

Since then, the fund has:

Launched the Emerging Museum Professionals Internship at the Johnson County Museum, creating opportunities for graduate students from underrepresented backgrounds.

Sponsored Juneteenth and Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations that honor cultural heritage and support local Black- and Hispanic-owned businesses.

Provided scholarships and program support for children from Title I schools to attend camps, after school activities, and field trips—safe, enriching spaces that foster creativity, confidence, and community.

Join us in building equity

The need for equitable access continues to grow—and so does our impact. With community support, the Access and Equity Fund can reach even more children, families, and communities across Johnson County.

Here’s how you can help:

Donate: Help us meet our goal of $10,000 raised this year. Every dollar goes directly to programs and resources for those who need them most. A little truly goes a long way — less than $1,500 can make a field trip possible for one hundred Title I schoolchildren, and just $500 can bring local artists and performers to life at a free cultural event.

Spread the word: Share our mission with your network—because equity grows when communities rally behind it.

Together, we can make Johnson County’s parks and programs truly open to all—where everyone belongs.

To donate, learn more, or get involved, visit jcprdfoundation.org or call 913-826-3448.