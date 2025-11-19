Rosemary Barfield Moody

May 9, 1944 — November 15, 2025

Stilwell

Rosemary Lee Barfield Moody, age 81, of Stilwell, KS, passed away on November 15, 2025, surrounded by her husband, Jerry Moody, and daughter, Allison Moody.

She was born May 9, 1944, to Lee and Rosalie Barfield in Kansas City, Kansas. She graduated from Washington High School in 1962, attended Kansas City Kansas Community College and the University of Kansas, and graduated with a Bachelor’s in American History. After teaching for a few years at Wyandotte High School, she returned to KU and earned a Master’s degree in Education with a focus on Counseling. She was a guidance counselor at Turner High School for several years and at Blue Valley High School for 24 years. She continued as a substitute Guidance Counselor at Blue Valley North, Blue Valley West, and Olathe East high schools. She finished her professional career as an Adjunct Professor for the Master of Arts in Counseling at Mid-America Nazarene College.

Rosemary married Jerry Moody on December 26, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage, traveling together throughout the United States, especially to Arizona and Florida, and going on cruises and trips abroad. They also enjoyed visiting their daughter in her various theatre adventures in Chicago, Indianapolis, and New York. Rosemary was also a talented musician, playing the piano at church and singing in the church choir. She and her husband were members of the Presbyterian Church of Stanley for 40 years. Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, daughter, son-in-law Walter Wood, grandson Ronin Wood, and cousins Don Taylor, Tom Taylor, George Lucas, Jr., and Sharon Dismore. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Rosalie Barfield, and beloved uncles Amos Lucas and George Lucas, and her aunt Odessa Taylor.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 21st 4-7pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, OP, KS and Saturday, November 22nd 10-11am at Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch, 14895 Antioch Rd, OP, KS. Funeral will be immediately following 11am-12pm at the church. She will rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City in Rosemary’s name.

