Stephen E. “Steve” Hamilton

1947-2025

Steve was born in Lansing, Michigan. He spent his childhood in Worland, Wyoming, and his teenage years in Thornton, Colorado. In 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Kay McClellan.

Guided by a calling to faith and service, Steve graduated from Colorado Christian University and later earned his Master of Divinity from Conservative Baptist Theological Seminary. His commitment to helping others led him through many seasons of ministry and, ultimately, to founding a thriving financial planning practice with VSR Financial Services, Inc., where he combined professional excellence with authentic care for those he served.

In 1980, Steve and Mary moved to Overland Park, Kansas, where they welcomed their beloved daughter, Lisette Renee. The community became home, and Steve shared his time and gifts with Hillcrest Covenant Church and organizations he founded, including Widowed Persons Service of Johnson County, Skillbuilders Workshops, and the Grief Support Network. His gentle leadership was a gift to everyone that knew him.

Steve is survived by Mary, his devoted wife of 59 years; his daughter Lisette and her husband, Cory; and his cherished grandchildren—Evangeline, Aurelia, Archer, and Iris McCoy—who affectionately called him “Bobby.” Steve is lovingly remembered by his goddaughter, Mary Eyerus Grant (Christian); his brother, Dean Hamilton (Rene); his nephew, John Hamilton; and a large extended family and circle of dear, lifelong friends.

In his later years, Steve deeply enjoyed his time at the Parkinson’s Exercise and Wellness Center in Leawood, Kansas – a place where he found strength, connection, and a supportive community that brightened his days.

Since August 2024, Steve made his home at Sunrise of Leawood, where he received compassionate care in his final months from both Sunrise and Advanced Hospice of Kansas City. His family is deeply grateful for the kindness and friendship shown to him throughout this time.

To honor Steve’s legacy of faith and service, memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Covenant Church or to the Parkinson’s Exercise and Wellness Center, 3660 W. 95th Street, Leawood, Kansas 66206.

A Memorial Open House celebrating Steve’s life will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, from 1:00–3:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Covenant Church, 8801 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas. All who knew and loved him are invited to attend.

Steve’s life was marked by a quiet, steadfast faith and a lifelong desire to serve others. He met people with gentleness, listened without judgment, and offered encouragement freely. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and prayer to guide and support those he loved.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.