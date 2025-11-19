October 23, 2025 — November 17, 2025

Mission

Zoey James Colvin, born on October 23, 2025, passed away peacefully in her parents’ arms on November 17, 2025, after 25 days filled with love, courage, and the sweetest little moments we will hold in our hearts forever.

Though her time on Earth was brief, Zoey’s life was full of meaning. From the moment she arrived, she showed a strength far beyond her tiny body. She fought through every challenge placed before her, surprising doctor, winning over nurses, and capturing the hearts of everyone who followed her story. Zoey brought a light into our family that will never fade. She taught us about hope, resilience, and the deep kind of love that changes you forever.

Zoey is survived by her parents, Chris and Ellie Colvin; her big sister, Gabrielle, and big brother, John. She is also survived by Grandparents Jim and Peggy Coons, Brenda Colvin, and David and Bonita Colvin; and Great-Grandparents Elizabeth Coons, Nancy Gordon, and Clara Annette Robbins. Zoey is additionally loved and survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Kevin and Elizabeth Sherry, James E. Coons, Joshua Colvin, Kallista Johnson and Jason Lupercio, and Kolten Johnson.

She was preceded in death by John W. Colvin, Charles E. Robbins, Donald N. Gordon, James W. Coons, and Otto and Rudy Schwarz.

A visitation and service to honor Zoey’s life will be held:

Saturday, November 29

Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM, followed by a 10:00 AM service.

A private 11:00 AM burial for immediate family will take place afterward.

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the NICU team at The University of Kansas Medical Center. We had so many amazing doctors and nurses who cared for Zoey with such passion and dedication. We will never forget all you have done for us and for Zoey.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Della Lamb at dellalamb.org.

Even though Zoey’s time here was short, her impact will last a lifetime. She will always be our miracle girl, our fighter, and our reminder that every day is a gift, no matter how small.

