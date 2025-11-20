Obituaries November 20, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Sondra Gayle Raile Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL September 25, 1943 — November 18, 2025 Overland Park A complete obituary will be posted. Memorial Service Saturday, November 29, 2025 Starts at 1:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleAndretti gaming center with go-karting and laser tag opens in Overland ParkNext articleAlfred Leo Breitenstein Jr.