Your Insurance: How to get in line at Johnson County Motor Vehicle offices remotely

Did you know that the Johnson County Motor Vehicle offices have a line management system that lets you check-in and see wait times right from your phone? You can get in line before you even leave the house. Once you are in line, you can monitor your position so you know when you need to show up which can sometimes save you hours of waiting!

There are two ways to get in line.

1. Go to the Johnson County website and select the office you wish to visit. Once you enter your phone number, they’ll text you a confirmation.

https://www.jocogov.org/department/treasury-taxation-and-vehicles/vehicle-registrations-and-titling/get-line

2. You can download the QLESS app on your phone. Find the Johnson County Motor Vehicle Office in the app and Join the Line.

https://qless.com/download-app/

