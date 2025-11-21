fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: BV Unmuted podcast – Academic Success

In the latest episode of BV Unmuted, Superintendent Dr. Gillian Chapman leads a conversation about what academic success looks like in Blue Valley and why it matters. From strong early literacy and math foundations to post-secondary readiness and student-centered learning, the episode unpacks how data and stories go hand-in-hand to help every student grow and thrive.

Dr. Chapman is joined by Blue River Elementary Principal Melissa Blevins, Blue Valley Southwest Principal Dr. Tyler Alexander and Executive Director of Academic Services Kelly June for an insightful conversation about how Blue Valley supports learners from kindergarten through graduation and beyond. Tune in to hear how our educators are helping students navigate their future with purpose.

To listen to the podcast episode, visit tinyurl.com/BVAcademicSuccess or search “BV Unmuted” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.