Carolyn Sellers, age 82 years of Prairie Village, KS passed away on November 19, 2025.

The family of Carolyn Sellers announces her peaceful passing at the age of 82 on November 19, 2025. Born in Emporia, KS on June 13, 1943 to Helen and Keith Sellers.

She was the beloved mother of three children and six grandchildren: Jeff Onnen, his wife Andrea who have two daughters, Abby (married to Sebastian Garcia) and Aisley, Megan Wheeler, her partner Jen Morse, and her three daughters including Addison (who preceded Carolyn in death), Emory and Marin, and Chris Onnen and his wife Katy who have one son, Will. Carolyn is also survived by one younger brother, Jim.

Carolyn will be remembered for her hospitality, sense of humor and gift giving. She had a passion for cooking, baking, gardening, needle point, knitting and for teaching, especially math and social studies. Carolyn dedicated her life to her family and loved to host family gatherings and meals at her home in Prairie Village. As an elementary school teacher in the Lawrence, Bonner Springs and Shawnee Mission School districts for a combined 37 years, she touched the lives of many.

A memorial service will be held near the end of the year in Kansas City. Details will be provided at a later date.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.