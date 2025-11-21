Obituaries November 21, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Nov. 14-20 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Alfred Leo Breitenstein Jr.; Sondra Gayle Raile; Bette Joy Blust Meeker; Clara Lydia Gerwick; Eleanor Evangeline Brown Hawes; Deborah L. Jury; Barbara I. (Johnson) Kautter; Stephen E. “Steve” Hamilton; Rosemary Barfield Moody; Zoey James Colvin; Albert U Egharevba; Alan Scott Yankey; Donald E. Lawless; Marilyn Frankenberg Hedges; Joseph Larry Downs “Joe”; George Chichura; James Dawson Crumpler; Allan A Weil; Barbara Joyce Strnad; Marylouise “Marylou” Kilmer; Thomas “Thom” E. Hartman; Richard Jones; Ophath Insisienmay; Charles “Fulton” Huddleston Previous articleExpress bus line will connect Lenexa and OP to KCI during World Cup. Officials say it could become permanent. About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Express bus line will connect Lenexa and OP to KCI during World Cup. Officials say it could become permanent. Popular Gardner bar and grill closed for now following kitchen fire ‘Lifelong goal’ — Overland Park Historical Society unveils new downtown space, museum Andretti gaming center with go-karting and laser tag opens in Overland Park Merriam wants to develop a downtown master plan — Here’s what the process may look like