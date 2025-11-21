Mary Frances Powers (Ostermyer)

Friday, July 31st, 1942 – Sunday, November 9th, 2025

Mary Frances (Ostermyer) Powers, 83, of Mooresville, Indiana, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 9, 2025, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Graveside service will be held in Edgerton, KS at a later date.

Mary was born in Anthon, IA on July 31, 1942, to Lawrence and Phyllis Ostermyer. Mary was joined by brothers Raymond Lyle (Barb) Ostermyer & Lonnie (Pat) Ostermyer Akron, IA. Sisters Deanna (Don) Foss Hastings, MN & Sharon (Dan) Dugan Esterville, IA. Mary was united in marriage to James Powers in 1990.

Mary was a CMA and Home Health Nurse who touched the lives of those around her with her kindness and unwavering compassion. She was known for her warm smile, her love of baking, and love of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She spent hours working on crochet, quilt, or craft projects. Many were blessed with creations made from her loving hands. Mary liked to garden, camp and fish. She was active in Al-Anon and various church groups. Mary lived in Iowa, New Mexico, California, Kansas, Florida, Oklahoma, and Indiana.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband James Powers, son Kenen Ray Van Wyhe, granddaughter Sara Dachtler, great granddaughter D’Lanee Dachtler and son in-Law Kent Hilton.

Mary is survived by her children Lynn Racine (Mike) Boyer, Camby, IN; Lori Renae Hilton, Linn Valley, KS; Jamie Ansel, Linn Valley, KS; Dan (Teresa) Ansel, Gardner, KS; Franette (Rob) Vaughn, LaBelle FL; Wesley Crain, Panama City, FL , 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Mary’s presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory will continue in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.