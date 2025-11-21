March 7, 1921 — November 18, 2025

My Obituary (written by Matilde)

Matilde Elodee Evans

With help from my parents Will and Myra Tandy of Leoma, TN; my husband of 53 years Richard (Dick) Evans; my children Bill, Bob, Liz, Rick; daughters-in-law Jeannine, Brenda; 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and friends, I think I finally became an acceptable daughter, wife, mom, mom-in-law, grandma and friend. I hope I added a little something positive to the lives of hundreds of Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and students. Don’t remember my arrival but I am leaving as one happy camper.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.