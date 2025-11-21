Obituaries November 21, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Matt Otey Musick, Jr. Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL June 6, 1928 — November 19, 2025 Overland Park, Kansas Service pending at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel Visitation Wednesday, November 26, 2025 9:00 – 10:00 am (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Funeral Service Wednesday, November 26, 2025 10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleNicole “Nikki” Sue Cowan