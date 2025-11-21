Nicole “Nikki” Sue Cowan

July 17th, 1976 – November 18th, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Nicole Sue Cowan of Gardner, Kansas, at the age of 49. Nikki passed away on November 18th, 2025. Nikki was born on July 17th, 1976, in Gardner, Kansas, to Richard and Linda Cowan.

Nikki graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School with the class of 1995, growing up in Edgerton, Kansas. Her humor and infectious laugh would light up any room and she was loved by all. She was the first person to help anyone and had a genuine compassion for anyone she encountered. Nikki’s biggest achievement in life was her nieces, nephews, and family. She loved being an aunt more than anything.

Nikki is preceded in death by her father, Richard Cowan; grandparents Jim and Darlene Cowan; Les and June Loeffler. Nikki is survived by her mother, Linda Cowan of Gardner, Kansas; brother Adam Cowan and Sister-in-Law Tammy Cowan of Winchester, Tennessee; sister Jamie Everett of Baldwin City, Kansas. Her beloved nieces and nephews; Darby Cowan, Shelby Reyes, Aubry Cowan, Kaylee Moore, Kaleb Moore, and Madison Everett, along with many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.