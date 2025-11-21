November 18, 1944 — November 16, 2025

Olathe

Ronald Lee Darst, 80, Olathe, Kansas, died Sunday, November 16, 2025. He was born November 18, 1944, in Ashland, Kansas to Merle and Maxine (Roley) Darst.

Ron graduated from Bucklin (Kansas) High School, played college football at Fort Hays State University and earned a master’s degree in physical education from the University of Florida. He earned a second master’s degree in counseling from the University of Kansas. He initially taught physical education and taught middle school students in Leavenworth, then counseled students at DeSoto High School and concluded his career in education at Olathe East High School. His kind, gentle nature prepared him to be a beloved coach and counselor throughout his career.

Despite contracting polio as a child, Ron was an athlete and sports fan throughout his life. He mourned when his “football knees” wouldn’t let him continue playing basketball and co-ed softball in later years. His love of competitive sports blended well with his love of family, coaching his son Ryan. He rarely missed sports played by his children and grandchildren.

After retiring Ron and his wife of 33 years, Carolyn, enjoyed traveling with a group of friends to Greece and other European countries, and to Costa Rica and Cuba. He was active in church fellowship.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Kay. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his son Ryan (Beth); daughter Jodi; sister Linda Cook; sister-in-law Pat Darst; and five grandchildren, Clark (Lauren), David, Sowelu, Adam and Allison.

Ron’s body was donated to The University of Kansas Medical Center for research. His remains will be interred in the columbarium at St. Andrew Christian Church.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 28, 2025, at St. Andrew Christian Church, 13890 W. 127th Street, Olathe, KS 66062.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Ron’s memory be directed to:

“Hawks Fund Closet” at Olathe East High School (supporting students in need with personal, school or emergency items)

Mail a check to:

Olathe East High School

Attn: Hawks Fund Closet

14545 W 127th Street

Olathe, KS 66062

or

The Ron Darst Memorial Fund

St. Andrew Christian Church

//SACCHome.org/give

Obituary published by Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home.