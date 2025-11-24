JCCC Updates: “A launchpad for STEM careers” – JCCC helps STEM students succeed through innovative support and scholarship program

Over the past decade, college students’ interest in studying STEM—science, technology, engineering, and math—has increased significantly. However, out of the approximately 3 million students entering college intending to pursue STEM majors, 60% will switch to a non-STEM major .

Many students who switch to non-STEM majors do so in their first two years of college. While some blame difficult coursework and student shortcomings, that’s not always the case. Oftentimes, students enter college and struggle to adapt to a wide range of expectations that extend beyond the classroom.

Johnson County Community College (JCCC) offers a unique program for students who want to pursue a career in STEM but also want to compare options before committing to a degree they are unsure about at a four-year school.

STEM Scholars program

The STEM Scholars Program provides students with one-on-one faculty mentorship, access to unique research opportunities, and academic support from a dedicated STEM counselor. STEM Scholars earn an associate of science degree , which allows them to explore a wide variety of STEM classes, from environmental science to game development.

In addition to earning STEM course credits, this degree also prepares JCCC STEM Scholars for the general education requirements (the first two years of a bachelor’s degree) at many area colleges and universities. Through the Kansas Board of Regents Systemwide General Education Framework , if a student completes an associate of science degree at JCCC, it will seamlessly transfer to satisfy course requirements in most related majors at all Kansas public higher education institutions. Continue reading about KBOR Seamless Transfer in the Johnson County Post .

STEM Scholars can also earn up to $10,000 each year for one or two years to pay JCCC tuition, books, and other expenses. To receive the scholarship, a student must plan on pursuing a STEM-related bachelor’s degree at a four-year school upon graduation from JCCC. STEM Scholars can also work with a transfer advisor through JCCC’s Career Development Center to help them find and apply to four-year schools that match their needs.

JCCC STEM Scholar to civil engineer

Thomas Buckley is a graduate of JCCC’s first STEM Scholars cohort and today works as a civil engineer at a Kansas-based engineering firm. Buckley transferred to the University of Kansas School of Engineering after earning his associate’s degree at JCCC.

Before starting at JCCC, Buckley knew he was interested in science but thought he wanted to study biology. After taking biology courses, Buckley told his JCCC professors he wanted to learn more about civil engineering. “JCCC faculty helped me explore my different options and decide on a path, all while helping me excel in my courses and eventually finish my degree,” said Buckley.

When asked about his advice for aspiring engineers, Buckley said, “You don’t need to lock yourself into a four-year degree right away. I believe starting at a community college is the smartest way to pursue a STEM degree. Treat JCCC like a launchpad—it offers you a chance to explore and make sure engineering is the best fit for you, or if you should pivot in a different direction. There are so many career opportunities in STEM.”

